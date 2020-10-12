Woman knocks over trash cans, yells at customers at two gas stations
A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and was barred from two gas stations for two years, according to multiple Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident reports. Police received three complaints about the woman in one night, according to the reports.
The woman’s vehicle was towed at about 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 7 after being left parked in the middle of Barnett Shoals Road.
The woman was barred from Marathon on Lexington Road at about 3:15 a.m. after knocking over a trash can and yelling at customers, according to a report. During this incident, the woman told the responding officer she wanted to be barred.
About 30 minutes later, the woman knocked trash cans over and touched all the food on the roller grill at RaceTrac on Oconee Street. The woman also threw trash out of a trash can and dragged signs around the outside of the RaceTrac, according to one of the reports.
Over $900 stolen in two fraudulent football ticket transactions
Two separate fraudulent transactions for University of Georgia football tickets occurred over online payment apps between Oct. 2 and Oct. 6, according to two ACCPD incident reports.
One woman paid more than $400 through a cash app for football tickets to the Georgia v. Auburn University game but never received the tickets or a refund. The seller had agreed to send a refund on Oct. 5 but did not return the money and stopped replying to the woman, according to one of the reports.
Another woman made a payment of more than $500 over PayPal for three football tickets and never received the tickets or a refund from the seller, according to the other report.
Both women provided police with the contact information they had for the ticket sellers, according to the reports. The reports do not indicate that the two incidents may be connected.
Five political campaign signs stolen from residences on Riverdale Drive, University Circle
An unknown person stole 3 political campaign signs from the front yard of a house on Riverdale Drive between Oct. 5 at about 8 p.m. and Oct. 6 at about 8 a.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The report did not specify which candidate the signs were for, only that they were Democratic, according to the report.
Two campaign signs for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were stolen between Oct. 7 at about 8 p.m. and Oct. 8 at about 9 a.m. from two residences on University Circle, according to another report.
The man who reported the theft told officers that other neighbors on Segest Circle have also had their signs stolen, according to the report.
