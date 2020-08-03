Woman barred from neighbor’s house after racist harassment
A woman was barred from her neighbor’s property for two years after repeatedly harassing and yelling racial slurs at her, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The woman who lives in the house told the police on July 29 that the other woman had come to her house multiple times to scream curses at her, and had left an insulting note in her mailbox. She said she was worried the woman would come while her elderly mother was in the house with her. She showed police a video from July 28 where the woman repeatedly screamed a racial slur outside her house while under the influence, according to the report.
Police made contact with the woman, who appeared to be a drug user, and barred her for two years from her neighbor’s house, according to the report.
Man threatens to stab woman outside Golden Pantry
An intoxicated man threatened to stab a woman at Golden Pantry on South Barnett Shoals Road on July 27 at about 10:40 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The woman told police the man walked up to her and began to yell at her to “mind her own business.” He pushed her against the wall and told her he was going to cut her throat and stab her. The man then threw the knife on the ground while walking away. A witness corroborated the incident, and the knife was found about 20 feet away from the scene.
Officers couldn’t find the man and will be seeking warrants for his arrest, according to the report.
Needles, syringes dumped behind business
Two large sharps containers filled with needles, syringes, blood collection vials, IV tubing, medication vials and prescription stickers were dumped outside of Athens Wash House on South Milledge Avenue by unknown people between 5 p.m. on July 28 and 8 a.m. on July 29.
The owner of Athens Wash House called the police on July 29, who couldn’t identify where the items came from. The items included two stickers with the names and dates of birth of two patients, but no phone numbers for either, according to the report.
The report said the needles may have been from a medical building or vehicle that was broken into, but there are currently no reports of any theft. The incident is labeled an illegal dumping incident, according to the report.
