Two dogs, two cats left without food or water in a house on Belmont Road
A woman left her pets without food or water in a house on Belmont Road for an unknown amount of time, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report. Officers responded to the scene on May 24 at about 5:50 p.m. after a representative of the landlord reported hearing dogs barking and suspecting the tenant had abandoned them there.
Police sought warrants for the woman’s arrest for four counts of animal cruelty, according to the report. An officer from Athens-Clarke County Animal Services secured the animals and took pictures of the scene for evidence.
When an officer arrived, they found two small dogs in a crate and two cats without access to food or water. According to the report, there was animal feces and urine on the floor and “thousands” of bugs visible.
The responding officer noted the animals had been living in “horrendous conditions unlivable for humans or animals,” according to the report.
Tires slashed on 16 vehicles near Davis Street
An unknown person slashed the tires of at least 16 vehicles parked in front of residences in three housing complexes near Davis Street between about 9 p.m. on May 28 and 12:30 p.m. on May 29, according to multiple ACCPD incident reports. The three housing complexes affected include Moose Club Condos on Davis Street, Landmark Properties on Davis Street and Berkshire Commons on Moose Club Drive.
Officers arranged house checks for the next month for multiple people who had their tires slashed, the reports said.
The person caused about $4,655 of damage to the cars, with the majority of the cars needing about $200 to $300 of repairs, according to the reports. The person used a knife and usually slashed both driver’s side tires.
Purse containing $5,500 in cash stolen at Georgia Square Mall
An unknown person stole a woman’s purse at Georgia Square Mall on Atlanta Highway on May 22 between 2 and 3 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
Mall security told the woman there were no security cameras in the area where the purse was stolen, according to the report.
The Louis Vuitton purse was worth $1,700 and contained $5,500 in cash, her passport, an anklet worth $150 and credit and debit cards, according to the report.
Following the theft, the woman’s debit card had a charge for $55 at ABC Package Store at about 3:20 p.m. There was another attempted charge at Cheers Package Store on Atlanta Highway at about 3:50 p.m. but the account had been locked by then, according to the report.
