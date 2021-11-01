Beer shoplifted from gas station twice in four hours
On Oct. 26, Athens-Clarke County police responded to a shoplifting call at the Golden Pantry on Prince Avenue. The gas station was victim to two cases of shoplifting the day before, according to an ACCPD report.
The first case happened at approximately 2 p.m. An unknown man took a 16-ounce can of Miller High Life, valued at $2. According to ACCPD, the man is a regular at the store.
The second instance of shoplifting occurred later that day, around 6:10 p.m. A different unknown man took a 12-pack of Bud Light, valued at $13, according to the report.
The ACCPD obtained security footage of the occurrences.
Man shatters glass door at Barberitos
On Oct. 16, an employee at Barberitos on Clayton Street reported a case of trespass with damage to property. According to a report from ACCPD, a man shattered the glass door at the entrance to the building.
The suspect was refused service because the business was closed, ACCPD said.
After being refused service, the man kicked the door, shattering the glass.
The report said that the responding officer searched the area for the suspect but was unable to find him. If found, the employee wants the suspect barred from the property and prosecuted.
House broken into, hot soup left on stove
On Oct. 22, ACCPD received a call. about a trailer that had been broken into the previous day, according to a report.
The victim told the reporting officer that she had locked both the front and back doors when she left the residence at 4 p.m. on Oct. 21. The report states that when the woman returned home on Oct. 22, she found her back door open.
The back door appeared to have been pried open, according to the report. The reporting officer took pictures of the bent door and noted that the weather stripping on the door had been torn as well.
The victim found her bedroom door, which she normally keeps closed, open with black markings on it. Her bed was seemingly slept in. Police were able to lift fingerprints from the door.
The victim also noted that a pot of soup was on the stove. It was still hot when she arrived home, according to the report. The victim had moved the soup to the fridge before the officer arrived.
The report said that nothing was taken. The victim has the only key to the house and does not know of any suspects.