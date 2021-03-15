Woman digs up ex-girlfriend’s dead cat
A woman dug up her ex-girlfriend’s deceased cat on Feb. 24 and had it cremated, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The woman dropped off the cat’s ashes at her ex-girlfriend’s place of work in a “very neat and tasteful container with a note of sentiment,” according to the report.
The woman told police that she dug up and cremated the cat, but she said her ex-girlfriend asked her before they broke up to cremate the cat if she ever left the property. The woman’s sister also called police to corroborate the woman’s story, according to the report.
The woman did not violate any law, according to the report. Police advised the woman to have no contact with her ex-girlfriend anymore.
Man assaulted after DoorDash delivery
A man had lacerations and bruises on his face after two men assaulted him while he was delivering for DoorDash, according to an ACCPD report.
The man delivered an order on Elder Road when the two men approached him in a truck and began yelling at him. The man then tried to drive away, but the men in the truck blocked him in a dead end at the end of the road.
The men then exited the truck and punched the man through the driver’s side window. The man tried to drive away, but drove into a tree. The men then pulled him out of the vehicle, got on top of him and began beating him. One of the men claimed to have a gun and the other claimed to have a knife, but the man told police he didn’t see any weapons, according to the report.
The man told police the two men accused him of stealing the car he was driving. When police searched the vehicle identification number, the car showed up as belonging to the man’s mother, according to the report.
Police found a phone lying on the road, which the man said belonged to one of the suspects, as well as a broken methamphetamine pipe. The man was transported to the hospital, according to the report.
Man barred from The Grill for not wearing a mask
A man was barred from The Grill on College Avenue for two years after he refused to wear a face mask, according to an ACCPD report.
Once the man was barred, he refused to leave the area and became “agitated and uncooperative.” When police asked him to leave again, he became “disorderly,” but his friend came and was able to get him to leave, according to the report.
The man told police an employee had “forced him” out of the restaurant, and he felt threatened. The man said the employee assaulted him, and police advised him of the warrant process, according to the report.