Woman steals $60 in chocolate
On Feb. 26, a woman stole nearly $60 in chocolate from the Walmart on Lexington Road, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The woman was caught by the Walmart loss prevention services and identified. According to the report, the chocolates were recovered on site.
The woman was barred from the store for two years.
Woman finds bullet in guinea pig cage
On Feb. 26, a woman found a bullet that had passed through the exterior wall of their house in her guinea pig’s cage, according to an ACCPD report.
When the woman arrived home, she found a picture frame that had been hanging above the guinea pig cage had fallen off the wall. The report said that the woman did not think the fallen frame was important until she found a bullet in the cage.
The report said the woman’s husband, who called the police, did not believe the residence was targeted by whoever fired the projectile.
Two space heaters stolen from porch
Two space heaters were stolen from Live Wire on W Dougherty Street sometime between Feb. 14 and 18, according to an ACCPD report.
The owner of the business met with officers on Feb. 22 and informed them of the theft. The report said an employee working at a bank across the street saw a man walking down Hull Street carrying one of the heaters on Feb. 15 between 7 and 9 a.m.
According to the report, the two heaters are valued at $670. Live Wire’s cameras do not cover the space where the heaters were kept and ACCPD is waiting on footage from the bank.