Woman jumps out of moving vehicle after seeing man with another woman

A woman told police a man was attempting to hit her with his car on Aug. 18 at approximately 6:15 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.

After speaking to all parties involved, police believed the caller had summoned the officers under false pretenses, according to the report.

The caller was riding in another vehicle when the man drove past her with another woman in his passenger seat. The man “stated that he knew [the woman who called the police] was not going to react well to the fact that he was in the company of a female that was not her” and kept driving to avoid confrontation, according to the report. The caller allegedly jumped out of the car while it was still moving and “sustained injuries to her hand and knees from hitting the ground.”

After dropping off his passenger, the man returned to speak with the caller, who allegedly “jumped on the side” of his car and scratched his face, according to the report. The man showed his phone to the officers, which showed three missed calls from the caller and a message “ordering him to stay out of [apartment complex] Clarke Gardens.”

The woman who was driving the car the caller jumped out of corroborated the man’s story and alleged the male had never attempted to hit the caller with his car, according to the report.

Officers arrested the caller on charges of battery, harassment and false report of a crime, according to the report.

Man arrested for disorderly conduct at fraternity

A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and littering at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on Aug. 18 after being barred from the Georgia Theatre and Clarke’s Standard approximately 30 minutes prior, according to ACCPD incident reports.

Between approximately 7:20 p.m. and 8 p.m., the man was barred from the Georgia Theatre after allegedly displaying “suspicious activity and “potential drug influence.” After being provided with his copies of the barring forms, the man “threw these pieces of paper on the ground and walked away,” according to the reports.

Shortly before, the man was barred from Clarke’s Standard.

About 30 minutes later, officers received a call from the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity about a man matching the same description. While at the fraternity, the man was asked to leave, but he took a beer from the cooler “and threw it on the sidewalk next to a dog,” the report states. The man was asked to leave a second time and in response, he “threw two punches” at the man who had called the police.

The following day, the same man was given a warning for trespassing after he was found sitting in the pool area of the 1287 Shoals apartment complex, according to the report. He told the responding officer he may have taken something that was laced with a drug or taken a drug.

Warrant issued for man who shoplifted from Walmart

ACCPD is seeking to file warrants against a suspect who has attempted to shoplift from Walmart on Lexington Road two separate times in less than one month, according to an ACCPD incident report.

The suspect, who wore an Oklahoma City Thunder hat on both occasions, shoplifted a home security system valued at $295 on July 31. An employee asked the suspect to show his receipt at the door, and when failing to do so, was asked a second time by the loss prevention assistant manager. At this point, the suspect “took off running,” according to the report.

The same suspect attempted to steal approximately $126 of body wash from Walmart on Aug. 15. He was intercepted by an employee, who grabbed the suspect’s backpack containing the body wash as he ran. According to the report, the suspect’s hat fell off as he fled the store.

The suspect’s hat is now being held as evidence. The police identified the suspect and found photos of him wearing the hat on Facebook, according to the report.