Woman punched in 9d’s bar
A man punched a woman at 9d’s Bar on Clayton Street on Nov. 1 at approximately 1:50 a.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
Officers responded to the scene and found the woman with a gash above her eye that was bleeding. She told the officers that a man approached her and her friends in the bar, and when told to leave, “became agitated” and struck her. One of the woman’s male friends told police the punch had been directed at him but had instead hit the woman.
The suspect was detained by officers and explained that he was dressed as Hulk Hogan for Halloween. He said he became upset when an unidentified woman took his WWE championship belt and wouldn’t return it. He corroborated the story that he struck the woman while attempting to punch her friend.
The man was detained by officers and identified by a witness before being taken to the Athens-Clarke County Jail.
Hardee’s employee accused of stealing from register
A now-former employee at Hardee’s on Atlanta Highway stole approximately $60 over the course of multiple thefts, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The District Manager told police the employee would ring up a refund while closing out the register and pocket the money. The employee had done this at least twice between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1., and video surveillance footage was available of the incidents, the manager said.
The employee had since been fired and police informed the manager of “warrant procedures,” according to the report.
Nearly $1,500 worth of clothing stolen from Victoria’s Secret
A total of $1,493 worth of leggings and sports bras were shoplifted from Victoria’s Secret at Georgia Square Mall on Nov. 1 around 10:45 a.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
Two women were seen by an off-duty employee taking 12 pairs of leggings, 20 sports bras and five pairs of pants, according to the report. When approached by the manager, the women fled the scene.
According to the report, responding officers were unable to see video footage at that time and the suspects are unknown.
