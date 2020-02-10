Woman robbed of $300 near Normal Town Coin Laundry
A man in a black ski mask robbed a woman of $300 in cash on Yonah Avenue near Normal Town Coin Laundry on Feb. 5 at approximately 9:25 a.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The woman was walking from her apartment along Satula Avenue to get a money order for her rent, carrying the $300 in cash in her wallet, when the man ran up to her and yelled, “give me all your money right now lady!” according to the report. After she gave him her money, the man ran back down Yonah Avenue from the direction he came.
Police officers searched the area for security cameras but could not locate any that would have recorded the incident. According to the report, the man did not make any threats or produce a weapon.
Drunk driver involved in hit-and-run
A man was arrested after performing a hit-and-run while drunk on Feb. 5 at approximately 1 a.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
Police officers stopped the driver in front of Domino’s Pizza off of Atlanta Highway. The front bumper had been damaged, and when officers asked if he had drank any alcohol that night, he responded, “A lot!” The driver later turned to face the vehicle, placing his hands behind his back without being prompted to do so.
When one of the officers asked him why he was standing like that, the driver stated, “we both know you are going to detain me,” according to the report. The driver was taken to the Athens-Clarke County Jail and his vehicle was towed. At the jail, the driver “continued to make lightly of the situation and laugh,” according to the report.
Woman makes series of fraudulent returns at Belk
A woman was refunded approximately $235 over a series of fraudulent returns at Belk at Georgia Square Mall from Nov. 16 to Jan. 17, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The thief used a similar method each time to receive refunds on her credit card by changing the tags on merchandise actually purchased from a different Belk store, Belk.com and Walmart. She used the receipts for certain merchandise to return different merchandise, according to the report. Police officers will be seeking warrants on multiple counts of misdemeanor theft by deception and a warrant for criminal attempt to commit theft by deception.
For one of a fraudulent transaction on Dec. 11, the woman returned a jacket she had bought from Walmart and “didn’t even bother removing the Wal-Mart tag” and was refunded $120.38, according to the report.
