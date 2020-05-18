Woman steals clothing and damages property at Heery’s Clothes Closet
A woman attempted to steal a dress worth $328 and caused over $800 of damage at Heery’s Clothes Closet on College Avenue on May 11 at about 2:50 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The dress was returned and the woman was arrested for shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, according to the report. She was barred from the store until 2022.
An employee noticed the woman enter a dressing room with a dress and leave empty handed. The woman was wearing the dress under her clothes. Police were called to the store, and the officers decided to release her with a citation if she would return the clothing, according to the report.
As the woman headed toward the dressing room to change out of the stolen item, the store owner made a comment that caused the woman to begin screaming obscenities, according to the report.
The woman kicked clothing racks over and broke glass fixtures valued at about $445 in the store while officers escorted her outside, according to the report. She was transported to jail, where she flushed the price tags of the stolen clothing down the toilet.
Man barred from McDonald’s on Prince Avenue after refusing to pull car forward in drive-thru
A man was barred from McDonald’s on Prince Avenue after refusing to pull his car forward in the drive-thru on May 11 at about 6:45 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The manager barred the man from the location for two years when he went inside and asked to speak with management, according to the report.
An employee at the drive-thru window asked the man twice to pull his car forward and he said, “No thank you.” The man told officers that McDonald’s can ask him to pull forward but can’t tell him to, according to the report.
The man asked for a refund when the employee told him that he would not be served if he did not pull his car forward, and received his refund in all change. He asked the employee to exchange the change for dollar bills and the employee said, “No thank you” and closed the drive-thru window, according to the report.
Former employee leaves lights on in nine ambulances
A former employee allegedly turned the lights on in nine ambulance trucks, causing the batteries to die in three of the vehicles, at North Georgia Medical Transport on Old Commerce Road at around 8:30 p.m. on May 12, according to an ACCPD incident report. The batteries were valued at $60 each.
The company recently fired two employees and neither returned their keys to the building or vehicles, according to the report. A couple witnessed a woman matching the description of one of the former employees go into the manager’s office during the night.
There was no surveillance footage taken of the incident, according to the report.
