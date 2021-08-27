Woman shoves stolen bar mats into shorts
A woman stole two bar mats and stuffed them into her shorts at 9d’s Bar around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The bar manager met with police, who found the woman standing at the corner of Clayton Street and Wall Street. Police saw the bulge in the woman’s shorts when they approached her, and she pulled the bar mats out and gave them to police, who returned them to the bar manager, according to the report.
Police found out the woman was 18 years old and found that she was carrying an ID from Great Britain that did not belong to her. They also smelled alcohol on her breath, according to the report.
The woman was taken to Clarke County Jail and was barred from 9d’s Bar for two years.
Man steals $80 in coins, with nearly 1,000 pennies
A man fled from police and was found to be carrying nearly $80 in stolen coins outside Towne Club Condominiums around 6 a.m. on Aug. 21, according to an ACCPD report.
A person called police after seeing the man entering multiple vehicles. The man was attempting to leave the area when police arrived and kept walking away when an officer told him to stop, according to the report.
Another officer was able to detain the man, and they found he was carrying a large bag of loose coins containing a total of $79.18, as well as a glass pipe. The man told police that none of the items belonged to him, according to the report.
The bag contained $45 in quarters, $18.40 in dimes, $5.55 in nickels, $9.73 in pennies and one half-dollar coin, according to the report.
Man fires gun into air at birthday party
A man fired multiple shots into the air from a handgun after he was asked to leave a birthday party at Nicole Circle on Aug. 21, according to an ACCPD report.
The party’s host told police the man had arrived in a car with two other men and that she knew he lived in the area but didn’t know his name. She said the man was drinking at the party, and she asked him to leave around 11:45 p.m. after he left a handgun sitting unattended on a cooler, according to the report.
The host told police that the man started to walk away but stopped in the road in front of the house and fired two shots into the air. He then turned onto Rustwood Drive and fired more shots, before turning around again and stopping at the corner of Rustwood and Nicole. Partygoers went back into the house when they saw the man stop, according to the report.
Police were able to identify the man and found out he is a convicted felon. Warrants were issued against him for reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the report.