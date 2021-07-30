Woman slaps sister at Olive Garden
On July 24, police were dispatched to the Olive Garden on Atlanta Highway in response to a battery call, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
Upon arrival, police met with a woman who told them her sister had slapped her twice in the face. The right side of the victim’s face was red from being hit.
According to the report, the woman said her sister hit her because she was trying to help her with child custody.
The woman told her sister that she was being an awful parent, which led the sister to hit her. She was unsure whether she was hit with a closed or open fist, according to the report.
Police Taser man to break large fight at Cloud bar
On July 25, police were dispatched to Cloud bar in reference to a large fight inside the bar, according to an ACCPD report.
When the officer arrived, they were informed that there was possibly a person with a gun. At the top of the staircase, there were multiple people involved in the fight, pushing and shoving one another.
An officer saw a man wearing a blue shirt in the middle of the group, where he was actively pushing the other individuals. According to the report, the man seemed to be the aggressor in the situation.
An officer drew his Taser and gave the warning “Taser, Taser, Taser” to try and break up the crowd, according to the report.
The man in the blue shirt then grabbed another man involved in the altercation. According to the report, the other man then put him into a headlock. The officer placed the Taser into the man in the blue shirt in order to stop the fight.
The man in the blue shirt was placed into handcuffs and escorted out of Cloud bar into a patrol vehicle. He was then transported to Athens-Clarke County Jail, according to the report.
Man reports alleged fraud over $7,500+ check
On July 25, a man called police in response to $7,706.65 unknowingly being withdrawn from his account to a company called Tucker OPS, according to an ACCPD report.
The man wrote the personal check to the United States Department of the Treasury for his quarterly taxes and sent it by mail, according to the report. The man mailed the check from his personal mailbox, where he had recently moved a couple weeks before the incident occurred.
Upon checking his Wells Fargo account, the man noticed he had unusual activity on his account, which led him to call the bank and begin the fraud claim. According to the report, he later realized the amount withdrawn was the same as the check.
There was no picture of the check attached to the transaction, which is considered unusual. The company on the transaction is also unknown. Searching for Tucker OPS did not result in a valid company, according to the report.
It is currently unknown whether the transaction was fraudulent or not, according to the report.
The officer and the man discussed that Tucker OPS could be a sub-company contracted out by the US Department of the Treasury or the Internal Revenue Service.
According to the report, the case is being investigated as forgery regarding theft of $7,706.65 until the IRS can confirm they received the check and are the ones depositing the money.