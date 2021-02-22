Woman steals gun from man’s car
A woman stole a handgun out of a man’s car after he offered her a ride on Feb. 15 around 7 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The man told police he saw the woman walking in the rain near Jefferson Road, so he offered her a ride. The woman then asked the man to stop at a store and get her a few items, according to the report.
The man stopped at a Petro Express to get the items, but when he exited the store, the woman was gone, according to the report. A bystander told the man the woman had gotten into a car with someone else. When the man returned to his car, he noticed his gun had been removed from the driver’s side door panel.
Employees at Petro Express told police the woman was a frequent customer. The employees at the store did not know how to work the surveillance system, according to the report.
Woman damages husband’s windshield with skateboard
A woman threw a skateboard at her husband’s windshield, damaging it and making it unsafe to drive around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman also “beat” on the man’s Ring camera system and threw it to the ground, damaging it as well. The man’s wife left the scene before the police arrived, according to the report.
The man showed police video evidence of the altercation. The damage to the windshield and Ring camera system amounted to around $215, according to the report.
Woman pulls pants down while handcuffed
A drunk woman who had been attempting to fight another woman outside Peking Chinese Restaurant pulled her pants down in front of officers while handcuffed on Feb. 14, according to an ACCPD report.
Police found the woman kicking a car from the outside and threatening to strike another woman who was inside the car. After handcuffing her, police placed the woman on the ground, and she began to bang her head against the concrete, according to the report.
The responding officer tried to control the woman and called for other officers. The woman then bit the officer’s shoe, head-butted him and yelled at him.
She then pulled her pants down exposing her buttocks and began “thrashing her buttocks” into the officer. Police smelled alcohol on the woman and saw clear signs of intoxication. The woman was transported to the hospital, according to the report.