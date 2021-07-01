Woman Tasers man over food in fridge
On Sunday, June 27, Athens police responded to a call about a conflict on Fairview Street, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
A woman told police she and a male friend had been hanging out with several other friends near her home and drinking, according to the report. The man entered her home, which he was often allowed to do, and opened the fridge. He then claimed that items of food inside the fridge were his, leading to a verbal argument between him and the woman over who the food belonged to and who had a right to open the fridge.
According to the report, the woman left the home, but the man followed her, insisting they finish the argument. She then retrieved a Taser and threatened the man. The argument continued and they entered a fenced lot nearby, where a fight began. During the fight, the man grabbed her, and she Tasered him. Witnesses were able to break up the fight, and the man was gone from the scene by the time police arrived around 8:30 p.m.
The woman was unharmed but had a 2-inch laceration on her arm, which police believe was made by the fence in the lot where the fight occurred, according to the report. She was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Due to the witnesses’ statements, the level of intoxication and the fight escalating with Tasers, police determined there was insufficient probable cause to make arrests or sign warrants at the time.
Man fakes corporate email to steal sunglasses
On Monday, June 28, Athens police responded to a report of theft at Sunglass Hut on Atlanta Highway, according to an ACCPD report.
According to the report, a man came into the store on June 22 and told store employees a pair of sunglasses he purchased were damaged and he wanted to exchange them. He did not have the sunglasses with him, and instead presented an email which he claimed was from the company’s “higher ups.”
The man became upset, and employees allowed him to take a new pair of sunglasses. He left his passport at the store and promised to return to collect it with the old pair of sunglasses, according to the report.
The following day, store employees discovered the email was fake and called the man, telling him he had to return the glasses or pay for them. He returned with the used glasses but did not pay for the new ones.
Staff told him they were aware of the scam when he came to collect the passport on Monday, but he still did not pay for the glasses, according to the report. Police arrived on the scene shortly after the man exited the store that day and collected the passport. No charges have been made.
Man accused of taking photos during HOA dispute
A woman contacted Athens police on Tuesday, June 29, about an incident that occurred on June 25 where a man appeared to be photographing her son, according to an ACCPD report.
Her son had been in the front yard when a man drove by and photographed him, according to the report. He went to the end of the street, turned around and passed by her house again before leaving. Her son was able to capture a photo of him as he left.
The woman had been informed that the man was photographing driveways. She also reported to police that she was being harassed by her Homeowners Association and believed the man had instigated it. She asked police to look into the incident, according to the report.
Police met with the man at his home and he said he was photographing driveways as part of a dispute with the HOA. According to the report, he was installing a new driveway, and the HOA didn’t approve of the material he was using. The man was photographing driveways to show other residents had used similar materials without issue.
He denied intentionally photographing the woman’s son, or using the photos against her, according to the report. Police determined no crime had been committed.