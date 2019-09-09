Woman found urinating in public
A woman was issued a citation for urinating in public around 2 a.m. on Aug. 30 in downtown Athens, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report. The woman was also arrested on charges of underage drinking and possession of a fake ID.
The woman allegedly jumped over a brick wall on N. Hull St. and an officer patrolling the area witnessed the woman make a movement that looked like she pulled down her pants and squatted out of sight, according to the report.
The officer approached the woman and asked what she was doing. She said she was “‘peeing,’” according to the report. The woman had “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from her breath, according to the report.
When the officer asked, the woman said she had been drinking and said she was 18. According to the report, the woman was found in possession of a fake ID from North Carolina.
Woman’s boyfriend’s friend allegedly steals debit card information
A woman forgot her debit card in the card reader after purchasing food for her daughter, her daughter’s boyfriend and the boyfriend’s friend at The Taco Stand on Barnett Shoals Road on Aug. 27. 30 to 45 minutes later, the boyfriend’s friend handed her the debit card, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The woman received a notification of a purchase of $125 at Tall Boy Beverages, according to the report. She called the liquor store and described the boyfriend’s friend, and the woman “was told that the person who” made the purchase matched the man’s description, according to the report.
According to the report, the woman canceled the card, notified her bank and spoke with police for an incident report to be made.
Man shoplifts beer and lighter from convenience store
A man entered Murphy Express convenience store and allegedly shoplifted a bottle of Bud Light and a Bic lighter on Aug. 27 at approximately 9:40 p.m. The man proceeded to drink the beer in front of the store, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The man allegedly told the store manager he didn’t have money to pay for the beer and the lighter and left the store with the items, according to the report.
Upon arriving at the scene, one officer recalled that the suspect was the same man involved in the theft of a six-pack of beer at the same location on Aug. 7. At that time, the officer barred the man from the establishment for a year but did not charge him, according to the report.
According to the report, the man was barred from the property for two years, arrested and transported to Athens-Clarke County Jail.
