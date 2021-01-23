The Athens-Clarke County Police Department charged a man on Friday in connection to two Dec. 29 shootings, one of which was fatal, that occurred in the Rolling Ridge apartment complex, according to an ACCPD press release.
The suspect, Christopher Rollins, was already incarcerated at the Clarke County Jail on unrelated charges when the shooting warrants were issued. For the shootings, Rollins faces five charges including malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the release.
Police were in the area for an unrelated matter on Dec. 29 when they heard gunshots. They found one of the victims, Quamiek Aziz, 27, with a gunshot wound. Aziz was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries. Police later learned that another victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, according to the report.