A man suspected of 23 Athens burglaries was charged on Nov. 1, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
Bryson Hamilton, 21, is “connected … to at least 23 burglaries, attempted burglaries and entering autos,” according to police. Many of the incidents occurred along the Hancock corridor.
ACCPD said in the release that speakers, computers, gaming consoles and controllers, backpacks, clothes and shoes have been stolen in the burglaries.
Hamilton turned himself in to the Athens-Clarke County Jail on Nov. 1. He was charged with 23 felonies — 14 charges of 1st degree burglary, three charges of criminal attempt, four charges of tools for commission of a crime, one charge of financial transaction card theft and one charge of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft/felony.
