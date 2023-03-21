On March 17, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested and charged 20-year-old Jaden Appling, of Athens, with murder, for his involvement in a fatal shooting that occurred on March 5 on Northview Drive, according to an ACCPD press release.
This is the third arrest related to this shooting, according to the press release. Glendarius Tate, another 20-year-old from Athens, was arrested on March 15 and is charged with murder. On the night of the shooting, 19-year-old Anthony Brown from Athens was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was later charged with murder.
Ja’Vanni McDavid, a 24-year-old Athens man, was shot at approximately 12:15 a.m. on March 5. He sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he later succumbed to those injuries, the press release said.
The investigation remains ongoing. ACCPD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Johnson at 762-400-7060 or paul.johnson@accgov.com.