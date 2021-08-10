200822_TMG_PoliceCar

A police car's lights flash in downtown Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a rumor that there was an active shooter on Milledge Avenue Tuesday afternoon, saying the rumors were untrue.

ACCPD Lt. Shaun Barnett said he was unsure how the rumor began but that ACCPD began receiving inquiries from concerned citizens around 12:45 p.m.

Barnett said there had been a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of Finley Street around 11:30 a.m., and the driver had fled police on foot, but no weapons were involved, and there was no threat to public safety. Police were unable to locate the driver.