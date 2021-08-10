The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a rumor that there was an active shooter on Milledge Avenue Tuesday afternoon, saying the rumors were untrue.
There is not an active shooter incident in Athens-Clarke County. We have been made aware of a rumored active shooter event on Milledge Avenue, however this is untrue.— Athens-Clarke County Police Department (@accpolice) August 10, 2021
ACCPD Lt. Shaun Barnett said he was unsure how the rumor began but that ACCPD began receiving inquiries from concerned citizens around 12:45 p.m.
Barnett said there had been a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of Finley Street around 11:30 a.m., and the driver had fled police on foot, but no weapons were involved, and there was no threat to public safety. Police were unable to locate the driver.