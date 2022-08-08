200822_TMG_PoliceCar

A police car's lights flash in downtown Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)

On Aug. 5 at approximately 11:39 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to reports of gunshots at the 500 block of Fourth Street, according to a press release from ACCPD. 

Officers located a 25-year-old male that had been shot. The individual was then taken to the hospital by EMS and had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the press release. 

The investigation on the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact ACCPD at 762-400-7058 or scott.black@accgov.com

