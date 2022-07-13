The Athens-Clarke County Police Department opened a death investigation after an Athens man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while being served a search warrant on July 12, according to a ACCPD press release.
Police arrived at the man's residence on Forest Road to serve the search warrant and encountered the man with a firearm, the release said. They began de-escalation and negotiation efforts but the man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound using the firearm.
Officers and EMS attempted "life-saving efforts" but the man succumbed to his injuries, according to the release.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will process the scene and investigate the incident per ACCPD department policy. ACCPD also notified the Clarke County Office of the District Attorney of the incident.