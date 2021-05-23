Athens police fatally shot a man armed with a gun Sunday morning after the man allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint at Walker Park, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
ACCPD received multiple calls around 10:40 a.m. Sunday about a man with a gun at the park. As officers responded, they received a call about the man stealing the vehicle, according to the release.
Police made contact with the man, who got out of the vehicle with a gun and “began making demands,” and he did not comply when officers told him to put the weapon down, according to the release.
The release says “at one point, shots were fired,” but does not specify whether the man or police shot first. The man was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else at the park was harmed, according to the release.
The man was not named in the release, pending notification of his next of kin.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, and the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.