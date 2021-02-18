Note: This article has been updated to include additional information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Athens-Clarke County Police shot and killed Timothy Daniel Statham, 37, around 9:17 a.m. on Thursday after attempting to stop him while he drove a vehicle stolen out of Jackson County, according to press releases from the ACCPD and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
As police followed the vehicle, it left the roadway in the area of Newton Bridge Road and Fritz Mar Lane, and Statham fled on foot into the woods. Officers set up a perimeter around Statham and attempted to negotiate for his surrender “for an extended period of time,” according to the ACCPD release.
Statham at one point “advanced toward officers in a threatening manner” while his hand was concealed under his shirt. He also made references to having a gun, according to the ACCPD release.
Officers deployed a less lethal weapon, but it “did not have the desired effect,” and Statham continued advancing toward officers, “indicating that he had a firearm,” according to the ACCPD release.
Three officers fired their guns, striking Statham, who died at the scene. No firearm was recovered from the scene. Statham had felony warrants out of Jackson and Barrow counties, according to the GBI release.
No officers were injured as a result of the incident. In accordance with ACCPD policy, the GBI is investigating the incident and the involved officers have been “placed on administrative assignment pending a preliminary review of the incident,” according to the ACCPD release.
Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez for review, according to the GBI release.
The GBI has responded to an OIS at the request of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Agents are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/5POnQnz4zB— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) February 18, 2021
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information is asked to contact the GBI at 706-552-2309.