In April 2019, a University of Georgia student was shot in the head at a bus stop. According to Athens Clarke-County Police Department Chief Cleveland Spruill, the violent crime was one of many, as numbers for aggravated assaults and other violent crimes were on the rise during that time.
The investigation into these types of crimes spawned “Operation Benchwarmers,” a “coordinated take-down” of individuals involved in gun and drug trafficking. The operation is the largest carried out in the history of the ACCPD.
On Jan. 21, 16 of the 17 defendants involved in the operation were taken into custody, along with the seizure of about $100,000 estimated street value in narcotics, 43 firearms and assault rifles and about $84,000 in cash.
The defendants were all connected in some manner and were charged on federal crimes, which means they will serve full sentences if convicted, according to Spruill. The sentences will depend on each defendant’s criminal history and set of charges, though over two-thirds have extensive criminal histories in ACC. Six defendants were also brought in on state charges.
One of the defendants is still at large — 25-year-old Andrew Bravo Jiminez, also known as “Droopy.”
“My message to criminals is really you have three choices, you can either stop what you are doing, you can get caught or you can leave,” said Charles Peeler, U.S. Attorney of the Middle District of Georgia. “Because what this operation represents is a sustained commitment by law enforcement to come together and keep our foot on the gas and make sure the citizens of Athens-Clarke County [are] safe.”
Operation Benchwarmers is part of the U.S.Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods and Project Guardian and involved the cooperation of ACCPD, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“When we realized this was going to be a very long, drawn out, very comprehensive investigation that would require the resources [that] were beyond our capacity to handle alone, we brought them in and we moved forward,” Spruill said.
