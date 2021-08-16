A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vincent Drive and Acadia Drive left a 27-year-old man dead and three others hospitalized early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Juan Trigueros-Garcia was driving a 2005 Toyota Tacoma north on Acadia Drive just before 4:30 a.m. The crash occurred when he turned onto Vincent Drive and collided with a 2007 Tacoma, according to the release. Trigueros-Garcia died from injuries sustained in the crash.
A passenger in Trigueros-Garcia’s vehicle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were also hospitalized but are expected to survive, according to the release.
This was Athens-Clarke County’s 14th fatal vehicle crash of 2021.
Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone who may have witnessed it to contact Lt. Jonathan McIlvaine at 762-400-7089 or jonathan.mcilvaine@accgov.com.