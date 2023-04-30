On Sunday, at approximately 12:55 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of Mitchell Bridge Road, according to an ACCPD press release.
Marquise Jackson, 21 of Athens, had been shot as a result of the incident. Emergency medical services transported him to a local hospital, where he died due to his injuries. Three other individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the incident and went to local hospitals, the release said.
ACCPD is asking that anyone who may have photos or videos related to this incident contact Sergeant Black at 762-400-7058 or at scott.black@accgov.com. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved in this incident. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.