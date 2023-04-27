On April 26, at approximately 5:03 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a shooting at a shopping center in the 400 block of North Avenue.
Officers located two juveniles with injuries, according to an ACCPD press release. A 14-year-old girl had a gunshot wound in the arm and a five-year-old girl had an injury to her face. At this time, it is unclear if the five-year-old’s injury was due to a gunshot wound, bullet fragment or shattered glass. Emergency Medical Services transported both girls to a local hospital.
At this time, no arrests have been made, according to the release. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson by calling 762-400-7060 or via email at paul.johnson@accgov.com, or by contacting the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.