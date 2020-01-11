A woman told police she was raped by a man on Jan. 11 at approximately 3 a.m. near Dearing Street and Church Street, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
The woman said she did not know the man, who she described as about 5 feet,10 inches tall with short hair and “a dark complexion.” He wore dark pants and a grey hoodie, according to the press release.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to contact Det. Rick Dearing at 762-400-7174 or Frederick.Dearing@accgov.com or Sgt. Greg Dickson at 762-400-7070.
In the release, ACCPD encouraged people to find a safe ride home, or, if walking home, to stay with a group and in well-lit areas. Also, the police department encourages people to stay aware of their surroundings and call 911 if they notice anything suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.