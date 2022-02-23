At around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to reports of a discharged firearm on the 400 block of Newton Bridge Rd, according to a press release from the ACCPD.
Soon after the call was received, the ACCPD was informed that an individual arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the release. A 19-year-old man was identified as the person shot on Newton Bridge Road and his injuries are non-life-threatening, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott Black at 762-400-7058 or via email at scott.black@accgov.com.