The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday on the 700 block of East Campus Road, according to a press release. The suspect stole a PlayStation 5, according to the release.
The two victims arranged to sell the PS5 to the suspect through an online marketplace, and met the buyer on East Campus Road to complete the sale. The suspect stole the PS5 from them at gunpoint, according to the release.
Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Det. Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or paul.johnson@accgov.com.
When selling items to strangers, especially in transactions involving valuable items, those involved should meet in well-lit, highly populated or public areas, according to the release. ACCPD also has a dedicated “swap spot” for people to conduct these transactions at its headquarters on Lexington Road. The swap spot is in the front parking lot and is equipped with 24-hour surveillance, according to the release.