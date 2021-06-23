Athens police is investigating an armed robbery and sexual assault involving two females, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Shortly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, police were dispatched to Foundry and Strong Streets. According to the release, the two females were approached by a person holding a gun.
The person stole various items belonging to both women. Then, he led one of the women to a private area by gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.
The University of Georgia Police Department sent out a safety alert on Wednesday announcing they are assisting the ACCPD in this investigation. There has been no identified suspect.
ACCPD has asked that anyone with information on the incident contact Det. Michael Poole at michael.poole@accgov.com, or call 762-400-7073. Anyone affected by sexual assault can contact The Cottage for support by calling 877-363-1912.