The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a car crash on Tallassee Road that left one person dead and two seriously injured on Sunday, according to an ACCPD press release. It was Athens’ fifth fatal vehicle crash of 2021.
The crash occurred between a Jeep Wrangler and a Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the Wrangler, Christopher Nix, who was 50, died of his injuries. Two passengers in the Wrangler were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but are both expected to survive. The driver of the Tahoe was also transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to the release.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Lt. Jonathan McIlvaine at 762-400-7089 or jonathan.mcilvaine@accgov.com.