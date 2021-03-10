The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a carjacking that occurred at a hotel on Classic Road on Wednesday, according to a press release.
The victim entered his vehicle when a male suspect approached him with a gun. The suspect “forced his way into the car,” and the victim was able to escape. As the victim fled, the suspect fired his gun at the victim, but the victim wasn’t struck, according to the report.
The suspect took the vehicle, but police recovered it a short distance away, according to the report.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Michael Carroll at 762-400-7098 or michael.carroll@accgov.com or contact Det. Scott Black at 762-400-7058 or scott.black@accgov.com.