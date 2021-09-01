The Athens-Clarke County Police department is investigating a vehicle crash that killed a woman on the Milledge Avenue overpass of GA Outer Loop 10 on Wednesday morning, according to an ACCPD press release.
Around 7:20 a.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Ford Taurus collided while traveling the same direction on the loop. The Tahoe flipped and landed on its roof and the driver, Dianna Brown, 50, died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release. The driver of the Taurus was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This was the 15th fatal motor vehicle crash of 2021 in Athens.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Ofc. First Class Dustin Tilley at 762-400-7355 or at dustin.tilley@accgov.com.