The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a fatal hit-and-run in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of the Georgia Outer 10 Loop near Chase Street on Sunday, according to a press release.
The vehicle that struck the 21-year-old pedestrian is unknown. This is the county’s eighth fatal motor vehicle accident of 2021, according to the report.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding it is asked to contact Ofc. First Class James Trotter at 762-400-7326 or james.trotter@accgov.com, or Lt. Jonathan McIlvaine at 762-400-7089 or jonathan.mcilvaine@accgov.com. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.