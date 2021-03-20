The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating several cases of fraud that have occurred since October 2020, involving suspects transferring funds out of unsuspecting victims’ accounts, according to a press release.
In these cases, suspects will approach and ask to use the victim’s cellphone, with the suspect often saying that they are having car troubles and they need to make a call. The suspect will then go onto the victim’s social payment accounts, such as Venmo, and transfer funds out of the victim’s account, according to the release.
People can take steps to prevent this type of fraud by offering to make the call for the person, logging out of payment apps when not using them or requiring a password or PIN to access these apps, according to the report.
Anyone with information about these cases of fraud is asked to contact Det. Jonathan Simms at 762-400-7102 or jonathan.simms@accgov.com.