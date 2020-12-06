The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a fire destroyed an apartment on the 300 block of Westchester Drive and a body was discovered inside on Saturday, according to an ACCPD press release.
The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene just minutes later. Four fire engines and more than 20 firefighters were deployed to stop the fire from spreading, but the apartment where the fire originated was completely destroyed and three adjacent units were badly damaged. All other occupants escaped unharmed, according to an ACC civic alert.
ACCPD is working with the fire department and State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the fire, according to the release. The body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab for identification and an autopsy.