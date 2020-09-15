The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sept. 11 and an attempted sexual assault that occurred on Sept. 12, according to a Sept. 14 press release. The two events are separate incidents.
The victim of the shooting, which occurred in the evening at Hallmark Manufactured Housing, had been involved in a physical altercation with Henry Greg Thomas Jr., a 36-year-old male from Athens. Thomas took out a handgun during the altercation and fired two rounds, one of which hit the victim in the leg. Thomas was gone when police arrived, according to the report.
Anyone with knowledge of the shooting or Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact ACCPD Lt. David Norris at 762-400-7165.
The attempted sexual assault occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the area of South Harris Street near Dearing Street. The victim reported that she was walking home when a muscular, tan man grabbed her from behind and covered her mouth.The suspect pulled her into nearby bushes and tried to remove her clothing, but she was able to fight him off and escape, according to the report.
Detectives investigating the case have asked for residents in the area of the assault to check any video surveillance to see if the assault or suspect were captured on video. A reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect, according to the report.
Anyone with information about the attempted assault or the suspect is asked to call Detective Rick Dearing at 762-400-7174.
