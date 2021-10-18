The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating six armed robberies that occurred between Saturday and Sunday, all late at night, according to an ACCPD press release.
Just after midnight on Saturday, two victims were approached by two men brandishing guns on the 300 block of Pope Street. The men stole money from them. Less than half an hour later, the same thing happened to three other victims in the area of Second Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, according to the release.
The release said that there were two more victims about 10 minutes later on the 300 block of Willow Street.
At about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, one victim was approached by a man with a gun in the area of Vine Street and Hillside Street. The suspect demanded money, but nothing was stolen as a result of this incident, according to the release.
About 20 minutes later, two more victims were approached by a man with a gun in the area of Fourth Street and Bonnie Lane. Again, the suspect demanded money, but nothing was stolen, according to the release.
The release says that 10 minutes later, one more victim was approached by a man with a gun in the area of Baxter Street and Finley Street. The suspect demanded money again but nothing was stolen.
The investigation into each of these incidents is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. David Norris at 762-400-7165 or david.norris@accgov.com. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 award for information leading to an arrest.