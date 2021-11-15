The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a string of shootings, armed robberies and discharged firearms that took place on Sunday between 4:30 p.m. and around 5:40 p.m., according to an ACCPD press release. The incidents are believed to be related, and the suspect is in custody.
The string began when officers received a report of someone discharging a firearm at Parkview Homes around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived, a woman told police that she went outside upon hearing gunshots, and the suspect pointed a gun at her. Police also found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported from the incident, according to the release.
Shortly after, police received a report of a potential armed robbery in the area of Newton Street and Waddell Street, the release said. The suspect brandished a gun and demanded money from a 21-year-old man. The victim ran away, at which point the suspect fired at least one round from the gun. The victim was not injured.
Later, around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Lake Drive and Lake Place. They located a 16-year-old who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
While officers were on the scene at Lake Drive, police received another call about an armed robbery and shooting at the Shell gas station on Tallassee Road, the release said. The suspect pointed a gun at customers and demanded money, and discharged several rounds inside the gas station. No injuries were reported.
As officers arrived at the gas station, they heard gunshots coming from Coin Laundry on Tallassee Road. An 18-year-old woman had a non-life-threatening injury to her face, believed to be from broken glass. Police located the suspect’s vehicle and got into a brief chase before the suspect crashed his car in the area of Ramble Hills Drive and tried to flee on foot, according to the release.
Police took the suspect, a 17-year-old from Athens, into custody and charged him with several counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault. These charges stem from the incidents on Tallassee Road, but the release said police suspect he is related to the other incidents, and additional charges are likely.
No other suspects are believed to be involved, and there is no active threat to public safety, the release said.
Anyone with information related to any of the incidents is asked to contact Sgt. Gregory Dickson at 762-400-7070 or gregory.dickson@accgov.com.