Athens police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man that happened Wednesday, June 29, according to an ACCPD press release.
Police responded to a shooting on Milford Drive around 4 p.m., where they found the man with a gunshot wound in the leg. According to the release, EMS transported the man to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective David Harrison at david.harrison@acc.gov.com or 762-400-7361.