The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the 100 block of Tallassee Road, near Estelle Avenue and Mitchell Bridge Road, according to a press release from ACCPD.
Officers located a 24-year-old man who had been shot upon arrival at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital, the release said.
According to the release, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or via email at david.harrison@accgov.com.