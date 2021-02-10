The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has created a registry to allow ACC residents and business owners to register their security cameras so that police and detectives can more quickly obtain video evidence of crimes, according to a Wednesday ACCPD press release.
The registry will not allow ACCPD access to view the camera system but will inform police if a registered camera is nearby, allowing officers to contact the camera owner to determine if the camera captured any evidence for a criminal case, according to the release.
The program includes basic doorbell cameras, as well as sophisticated surveillance systems, according to the release.
Residents and business owners can register their cameras here.