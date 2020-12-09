The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested a 20-year-old Athens resident in relation to the shooting death of a minor that occurred on Dec. 3 on Westchester Circle, according to an ACCPD press release.
Kenya Trevion Yearby was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with malice murder, according to the release. The victim, 15-year-old Keshawn Gainer, died at the scene.
The case was being investigated by the ACCPD as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The case will now be turned over to the district attorney, according to the release.