Police arrested two more suspects in connection with a deadly March 21 hit-and-run.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested two more suspects in connection with the March 21 hit-and-run death of University of Georgia student Knox Whiten, according to a Thursday press release.

Police arrested a 57-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, both from Athens, in connection with the incident. The suspects “attempted to cover up” the actions of the suspected driver, according to the release.

Both new suspects are charged with felony tampering with evidence in Clarke County and second-degree arson in Jackson County, according to the release.

Police identified the suspect believed to be the driver in late March, and the suspect was already in jail on unrelated charges.