Man arrested after entering wrong apartment with firearm
A man who had felony warrants for probation violation accidentally entered the wrong apartment with a firearm at Oak Hill Drive on Aug. 9, according to an ACCPD press release. The man fled the scene in a vehicle with two other individuals.
Responding officers stopped the vehicle and apprehended the suspect. He was charged with criminal trespass, simple assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Police released the other two individuals, according to the press release.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective David Norris at 706-613-3330, ext. 556.
Shots fired at Garnett Ridge Drive, no one hurt
Two individuals allegedly shot at a man on Garnett Ridge Drive around 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
According to the press release, the 34-year old victim was uninjured, but his truck sustained a bullet hole in the door and some of the truck windows were shattered. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective David Norris at 706-613-3330, ext. 556.
