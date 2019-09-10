Athens-Clarke County Police Department investigated reports of a shooting near the 600 block of College Avenue after the department received a call about the incident at 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 10, according to an ACCPD press release.
Several schools and businesses in the area “made the determination to place their facilities on lockdown,” according to the release. Since investigating the incident, ACCPD identified both parties involved in the shooting.
“ACCPD does not believe that a continuation of any lockdown is warranted,” the release said. “Currently, there is no threat to the schools or businesses in the area."
The 600 block is located near Hotel Indigo and the Bethel Homes apartments on College Avenue.
