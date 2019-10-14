An Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer shot and killed a 54-year-old woman armed with a knife on Oct. 14, ACCPD Chief Cleveland Spruill said at a press conference on Monday.
“Our officer retreated from the subject and asked multiple times for her to drop her weapon but she did not comply,” a statement distributed at the press conference reads. “The subject charged at our officer with the knife raised in a threatening manner and our officer, fearing for his life, discharged his weapon and struck the female in the torso.”
Spruill said the woman did “indicate that she had a knife and a gun” to the officer. Police recovered a knife at the scene, he said.
The incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on the 100 block of Chalfont Drive in northwest Athens. Police performed first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived and took her to a local hospital, where she “succumbed to her wounds,” Spruill said. The woman’s name has not been released, pending notification of the next of kin.
Police believe the woman lived in the apartments on Chalfont Drive. ACCPD did not release the name of the officer but said he has not been involved in any previous officer-involved shootings.
This is the fifth officer-involved shooting ACCPD has had this year, Spruill confirmed. Less than two weeks ago, on Oct. 5, an officer shot a 28-year-old man on Baxter Drive who reportedly wielded a machete at officers. The man, Salvador Salazar of North Carolina, remained in serious condition on Oct. 9 — ACCPD could not provide any updates as to the mans condition.
Per ACCPD policy, the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.
