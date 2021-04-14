The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has released an online community crime map to the public, according to a Wednesday press release.
The map allows residents to view crime data and receive alerts about crime in their area.
The map, hosted by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, automatically syncs with ACCPD’s records system to update crime information. The system displays incidents on a map with information such as the type of crime, location type, block-level address, date and time, according to the release.
Through the map system, residents can sign up for neighborhood watch reports that automatically email a report of recent crime activity, as well as submit anonymous crime tips directly to law enforcement, according to the report.