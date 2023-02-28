On Feb. 27, a 60-year-old Athens man died from injuries he sustained after being struck by a car driving on West Broad Street on Feb. 24, making it the second fatal crash of the year in Athens-Clarke County, according to a release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on Feb. 24 at approximately 9:15 p.m., according to a press release from ACCPD. The man, Scott Roy Paton, was crossing the street, did not yield to an oncoming car, and was struck. The pedestrian was not crossing at an intersection or crosswalk, according to ACCPD.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where he died a few days later, the press release said. This is the second fatal car crash in the county for 2023. ACCPD said in the release that they want to remind “citizens to use crosswalks when crossing streets, especially when visibility is limited at night.”